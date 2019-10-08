LONDON — Mr Porter is taking the big screen to the computer screen for the third time, launching the latest iteration of the Kingsman costume-to-collection collaboration.

The first drop will arrive in December ahead of the film’s release in February. Mr Porter has been working directly with the filmmaker Matthew Vaughn and costume designer Michele Clapton, who said the pieces in the retail collection “look as appropriate in the film’s period as they do in contemporary settings.”

The third film is called “The King’s Man,” and is set to be released on Feb. 14 and features an ensemble cast that includes Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode and Tom Hollander. The collection will drop in two phases with a total of 255 pieces. They include ready-to-wear and accessories such as ties, pocket squares and umbrellas, all signature items relating to the movie’s costumes.

Other items that will drop in December will include items from the first costume-to-collection range such as Turnbull & Asser shirts, George Cleverley shoes and Cutler & Gross eyewear. Two new products and brands will be introduced to the line — a limited-edition timepiece from Jaeger-LeCoultre and a writing instrument from Montblanc, both reflecting the growing watch and jewelry offer on Mr Porter and Net-a-porter.

The second drop will feature new pieces inspired by the film and include three-piece suits, double-breasted blazers and military jackets.

“With ‘The King’s Man’ we’ve had an opportunity to play with new categories and styles that fit quite naturally alongside the modern tailoring and luxury wear of the Kingsman brand. We’re excited to pre-launch some of our best-selling categories and silhouettes in the lead-up to the film’s February release,” said Sam Kershaw, buying manager of Mr Porter.