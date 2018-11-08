GREAT OUTDOORS: The California National Parks provided a nice backdrop for Mr Porter’s capsule collection with Visvim designer Hiroki Nakamura as the retailer continues to focus on the Golden State.

The collection is being sold exclusively through Mr Porter, and was feted by an event in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday at the Visvim store, where the collection will be on display through Nov. 21.

The capsule includes denim, jackets, shirts, vests, sandals, boots and a backpack. The 28 pieces are inspired by the state’s national parks and, more specifically, the Yosemite Valley Camp 4 campground for rock climbers during the Sixties and Seventies. That’s seen in a long, oversized puffer that references a sleeping bag and cardigans bearing the silhouette of the California State Symbol, the grizzly bear.

The aesthetic works well with workwear and vintage inspiration on trend, Mr Porter managing director Toby Bateman pointed out. The collection marks the first time Mr Porter has worked with Visvim and the first time something of this scale has been produced, according to Bateman.

“Visvim is a brand which appeals to connoisseurs of product and has a really strong cult following,” Bateman said. “That comes from how the Visvim team puts together the design and production and the authenticity behind that, in terms of inspiration, which usually harkens back to either a vintage period or important cultural events from the past.”

The collection continues Mr Porter’s focus on California. Last year the retailer linked with several California-based brands to produce small capsules.

“Our business over on this side of the U.S. has been doing very well and we’re happy to have this [Visvim collection] to celebrate that,” Bateman said. “California, and Los Angeles particularly, is incredibly relevant at the moment. A lot of interesting men’s brands have come out of L.A. in the past couple of years, coupled with the more established ones. The diffusion of surf culture, street culture and rock-‘n’-roll culture and just the whole casualness of California is all of those things combined.”