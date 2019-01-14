JAPANESE STYLE: Men’s wear online shopping destination Mr Porter celebrated the global launch of the Beams F brand on its site with a cocktail party Sunday in Milan during men’s fashion week.

Beams F, the tailoring line launched in 1978 by storied Tokyo-based retailer Beams, is setting its global distribution exclusively through the e-tailer, where it will launch as a 31-piece capsule collection, including shirts and suits, which the Japanese brand is specialized in, as well as knitwear and outerwear. The lineup will hit mrporter.com on Jan. 28.

“The event was a wonderful celebration of our continued partnership with Beams, which will be launching its Beams F line exclusively on Mr Porter later this month. Finally, our global customers will be able to access the iconic brand for the first time ever outside of Japan,” said Yoox Net-A-Porter Group chief executive officer Federico Marchetti.

“We’ve had a very close relation with Beams for quite a number of years and we obviously carry about four of the brands that they produce…we were like, ‘We do the casual brands so why don’t we do the luxury tailoring brand?’” said Fiona Firth, buying director for Mr Porter at the launch event, noting over the past year the luxury tailoring business at the e-tailer has been growing.

The capsule collection, which was designed as a collaborative partnership, features relaxed tailored pieces infused with a casual attitude in a blend of American and Japanese styles, as in a tobacco suit paired with a palm-printed camp shirt in a tempered grayish hue. A belted chambray shirt worn as a jacket over beige moleskin pants and striped polo shirt veered toward the more casual side of the lineup.

“We’re very lucky because we have a customer base that buys tailored products, but wears them in a sporty way and I think that’s what Beams does very, very well, so it’s that mixing of luxury casualwear with tailored products [that resonates with customers],” Firth underscored.

Guests joining Marchetti, Mr Porter brand and content director Jeremy Langmead and Beams ceo Yo Shitara at The Botanical Club cocktail bar were served spices-infused drinks and classic Italian canapés.