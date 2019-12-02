MILAN — MSGM is making its foray into the underwear category a serious thing.

The company revealed Monday it has signed a license with Italian manufacturer Isa SpA for the production and global distribution of the underwear and beachwear lines for men and women.

The first collections under the new deal will bow for fall 2020. The company said the lineups will follow the main seasons’ design proposition.

Last February the Italian brand unveiled its first innerwear capsule, which Massimo Giorgetti, founder and creative director of MSGM, described as a “pilot” project developed in-house. Giorgetti tapped Leonardo Tano, model and son of famous Italian porn star and actor Rocco Siffredi, to front the look book images.

“We’re seeking the right partner to work with, as innerwear requires a dedicated know-how. Thus far it’s an experiment, beyond budgets, also to have fun and respond to the customers’ need for constant excitement. They feel it,” Giorgetti explained at the time.

Both collections produced and distributed by the partner will be available at MSGM’s flagships, as well as on the brand’s online shop and through its wholesale network.

In September MSGM opened a new bigger store on Milan’s Via Broletto, in the arty Brera district, marking the 10th anniversary of the brand, which in June celebrated the milestone with a show in Florence during Pitti Uomo parading the men’s spring 2020 collection.

In 2018, fund Style Capital acquired a 32 percent stake in MSGM. Manufacturing company Manifattura Paoloni retained a 49 percent holding in the brand and Giorgetti the remaining 19 percent.

In an interview with WWD in September, MSGM chief executive officer Roberta Benaglia, who is also a founder of Style Capital, said she expected 2019 sales to reach 56 million euros, excluding the children’s wear license. In 2018 the company registered revenues of 51 million euros.

Founded in 1959, ISA SpA specializes in scarves, hats, gloves, ties, underwear, beachwear and activewear for the luxury market. The company has been working with brands including Stella McCartney, Dsquared2 and Jimmy Choo.