MSGM is entering the underwear category.

The Italian brand, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, will introduce a collection of underwear pieces for both men and women, which will exclusively hit the brand’s retail network, as well as its e-commerce, in July.

“We’ve been thinking about this brand extension for quite a long time, as customers have been asking for this category for a few years now. But we decided to wait until we were fully ready,” MSGM’s creative director and founder Massimo Giorgetti told WWD.

Giorgetti described the collection as a “pilot” capsule, which he plans to extend in the near future by bringing a licensing partner on board and opening up to the wholesale distribution channel. “We’re seeking the right partner to work with, as innerwear requires a dedicated know-how. Thus far it’s an experiment, beyond budgets, also to have fun and respond to the customers’ need for constant excitement. They feel it,” Giorgetti explained.

To this end, the designer is gearing up to unveil a full collection of activewear pieces in June. The lineup will also comprise an expanded innerwear capsule.

Inspired by a Nineties minimal aesthetics, the underwear collection includes black and white men’s cotton briefs and boxers in pastel pink and light blue bearing the MSGM logo on the elastic band; women’s pieces crafted from premium cotton and Lycra are rendered in black and white versions peppered with neon-colored details. “I believe the men’s segment will be particularly strong as men are really sticking to the logo when it comes to MSGM,” Giorgetti mused.

“It’s time for us to create an all-around MSGM world and I have to admit that these four letters perfectly match the [underwear] pieces,” Giorgetti said. The designer underscored that the brand has the potential to grow in the accessories category while generating 90 percent of its turnover with ready-to-wear.

To mark the launch of the underwear capsule, MSGM has tapped Leonardo Tano, model and son of famous Italian porn star and actor Rocco Siffredi, to front the look book images, which will break on the brand’s social media platforms in the coming weeks. Lensed by Spanish photographer Kito Muñoz, Tano is seen pulling up a logoed T-shirt — part of the upcoming activewear line — to reveal his abs and briefs, or covering his mouth with a pair of boxers against a clean backdrop.

The images reflect the tongue-in-cheek approach of the whole launch, according to Giorgetti, who explained “Leonardo was the perfect match: not only he’s young and cheerful but he also perfectly embodies the winking, carefree attitude of the Italian culture in the Eighties and Nineties.”

In line with the same approach, each underwear piece comes with an embroidered label reading “Proibito,” or forbidden in English. The word first appeared on the label’s fall runway collection. “We couldn’t help but splash it on men’s and women’s briefs,” Giorgetti concluded.