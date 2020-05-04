CHINA TRIP: As Chinese commercial activities reopen for business throughout the country after the coronavirus outbreak, MSGM wasted no time.

The Italian fashion label opened on May 4 a new store at Zhengzhou’s Grand Emporium shopping mall, located in the city’s Jinshui District.

The 807-square-foot unit located on the mall’s second floor features the brand’s signature concept combining raw concrete flooring counterbalanced by metallic graphic elements, neon lights and splashes of primary colors decorating modernist chairs and sofas. The boutique carries the brand’s men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and accessories collections.

Last year MSGM’s chief executive officer Roberta Benaglia told WWD that the brand was set expand its retail footprint in China by the end of 2019, aiming to strengthen its presence in the country and in the Asia Pacific region, which accounts for 30 percent of revenues. The new Zhengzhou unit is part of MSGM’s retail expansion plan for 2020 and the brand’s 10th store in China, where it opened a shop at Beijing’s Taikoo Li Sanlitun shopping mall in 2016.

In China, MSGM also unveiled a store on Tmall starting with the fall 2019 season.

“We are aiming for Asia to represent 40 percent of sales in three to four years,” said Benaglia at the time. In three years the company plans to expand its footprint in the region with key openings in Korea, China, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan and Malaysia.

The brand counts 42 flagships globally.