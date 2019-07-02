WORKING OUT: MSGM has unveiled its new activewear line, which will be available through retail and wholesale channels from February 2020. This is founder and creative director Massimo Giorgetti’s first foray into the world of training, sports and leisure for the MSGM brand and follows the launch of an underwear collection for men and women revealed earlier this year.

“As a wellness fan, a keen yoga practitioner and a runner, I have tried to express my passions in a product that is effortless, makes a strong aesthetic impact and is also supremely practical,” Giorgetti said. “A product that is simple only in appearance, but actually combines MSGM’s attitude with strong technical know-how.”

Giorgetti aimed for comfort and technical materials as well as seamless pieces. Tops, leggings, sweatshirts and T-shirts come with lettering in cotton, inspired by the outdoors in black, ice blue and optical white, together with MSGM hues: swimming pool blue, fluorescent yellow and tie-dye bright pink.

The line will be supplied globally by Riccardo Grassi Showroom.

MSGM celebrated its 10th anniversary with a runway show in Florence last month during Pitti Uomo at the city’s Nelson Mandela Forum sports arena, presenting its spring 2020 men’s collection. In September, MSGM is expected to open a new store in Milan, on Via Broletto, in the Brera district.

Fund Style Capital, a year ago acquired a 32 percent stake in MSGM. Manufacturing company Manifattura Paoloni retained a 49 percent holding in the brand and Giorgetti the remaining 19 percent.

MSGM chief executive officer Roberta Benaglia, who is also a founder of Style Capital, in March told WWD that, as part of her business plan, she aims to double sales of the brand, reaching 100 million euros in four years. Last year, the company registered revenues of 51 million euros, up 21.4 percent compared with 42 million euros in 2017.