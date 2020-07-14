IN THE NAME OF NATURE: MSGM will go plastic-free starting in January.

With the kickoff of next year, the Milan-based brand will eliminate the use of plastic from both the collections and the packaging of its products. Hangers and bags will be made from recycled materials and tags inside the garments will be crafted from recycled polyester.

While the company is gearing up to implement this ambitious strategy, MSGM creative director Massimo Giorgetti developed a fully sustainable collection of unisex garments. Named “Fantastic Green,” the capsule includes sweatshirts, pants and shorts crafted from certified organic cotton in a palette of lilac, mint green, light blue and white. The company also adopted special dyes with a very limited impact on the environment and the prints were made using a water-based biodegradable ink with no chemicals.

“It’s really hard to imagine a future for the industry which doesn’t take into consideration sustainable fashion. We all have to roll our sleeves up to evolve and transform the supply chain guaranteeing the respect of the environment,” said Giorgetti. “With the Fantastic Green collection, MSGM kicks off a process of innovation and experimentation, which will make us reconsider all our actives in a more sustainable way. We are taking a real commitment and we sign a declaration of love to nature, which is something I felt the need to do in such a peculiar moment.”

The Fantastic Green capsule will be available at selected multibrand stores and at the MSGM boutiques starting from February.