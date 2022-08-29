×
New CEOs Are Steering Revered Italian Brands

What to Watch: Will the Rich Carry the Consumer Economy?

EXCLUSIVE: IMG Unveils Programming for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

The Standout Fashion Looks From MTV VMAs 2022

Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and others made an impression with their red carpet looks.

The 2022 MTV VMAs had no shortage of standout fashion looks.

Many of today’s biggest musicians came together Sunday night at the annual awards ceremony to celebrate the year’s popular music videos. Taylor Swift, who won three awards for her “All Too Well” short film, made a surprise appearance at the MTV VMAs, where she subsequently made a surprise announcement that she is releasing her next album this October, called “Midnights.” 

Hit K-pop girl group Blackpink made their U.S. awards show debut at the MTV VMAs, where each member stunned in their own high-fashion look. The group performed their new song “Pink Venom” during the awards show.

Here, WWD rounds up some of the standout fashion looks from the 2022 MTV VMAs. Scroll on for more.

Blackpink

Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé of Blackpink attend the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G

K-pop girl group Blackpink made their U.S. awards show debut at the 2022 MTV VMAs, where they performed their new song “Pink Venom.” The four-member group each had their own standout fashion moments in looks from Celine, Dior, Chanel and Saint Laurent. 

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. Bryan Bedder for Variety

Taylor Swift had a big night at the MTV VMAs, picking up three awards for her short film “All Too Well” from the re-released version of her “Red” album. She also made a surprise announcement that she is releasing her next album, called “Midnights,” this October. For her VMAs appearance, Swift wore a crystal-embellished Oscar de la Renta dress from the design house’s resort 2023 collection.  

Lil Nas X 

Lil Nas X at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. Bryan Bedder for Variety

Lil Nas X went with an avant garde look for the 2022 MTV VMAs, wearing a look from Harris Reed’s “60 Years a Queen” Fluid Demi Couture collection. The rapper’s look consisted of a black, feathery, tiered skirt and matching headpiece worn with black trousers.

Lizzo

Lizzo at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. Bryan Bedder for Variety

Lizzo had her latest standout style moment at the VMAs, wearing a voluminous navy blue Glenn Martens for Jean Paul Gaultier dress from the design house’s spring 2022 couture collection. The musician accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings, cuffs and rings from Jennifer Fisher.

Måneskin

Ethan Torchio, Victoria De Angelis, Damiano David and Thomas Raggi of Måneskin at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. Bryan Bedder for Variety

The Italian alternative group wore matching Gucci looks for the VMAs, with frontman Damiano David wearing a Gucci resort 2023 collection black tulle, crystal-embellished cape paired with satin flare pants; bassist Victoria De Angelis wearing a Gucci resort 2023 one-shoulder black jersey embroidered top paired with black culottes; guitarist Thomas Raggi wearing a Gucci fall 2022 ready-to-wear black and silver sequin checkered suit, and drummer Ethan Torchio wearing a custom Gucci black tulle bustier top paired with black trousers.

Anitta

Anitta at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. Bryan Bedder for Variety

Brazilian singer Anitta made an impression with her 2022 MTV VMAs look, wearing a Schiaparelli fall 2022 couture dress that consisted of an asymmetrical red silk corset paired with a red velvet maxiskirt. 

Conan Gray

Conan Gray at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. Christopher Polk for Variety

Musician Conan Gray went with an ethereal Harris Reed look for the VMAs, wearing a white cutout blazer embellished with white tulle and lace worn with black flared trousers. 

Chloe Bailey 

Chloe Bailey at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. Bryan Bedder for Variety

Chloe Bailey went the custom route for the VMAs, wearing a bespoke Zigman silver sequin gown that featured a bustier top, mesh cutouts and a thigh-high slit. 

