Mugsy Jeans, a Chicago-based men’s denim brand, has tapped Ian Happ, a second baseman and outfielder for the Chicago Cubs, to be an ambassador for the brand.

Happ will appear in the brand’s spring campaign, launching in April, and will also make appearances at the newly opened Mugsy store on Michigan Avenue in Chicago. The relationship between the two began because the athlete was a fan of the brand, the company said.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ian Happ, as athletes have always been a sweet spot for the brand because of the fit and flexibility of our fabrics,” said Leo Tropeano, founder of Mugsy Jeans. “We’re excited to expand on our athlete following with a rising star on our hometown team.”

“Working with Mugsy was a no-brainer for me,” says Happ. “The relationship has been organic from the beginning. I love where the brand is headed and the combination of style and comfort fits my life perfectly.”

The 25-year-old Happ has played for the Cubs for the past three years, although he spent the majority of the 2019 season in Triple A.

Mugsy was created as a comfortable alternative to tight or baggy jeans and offers stretch and flexibility in its fits. In addition to jeans, the brand has expanded into other product categories including chinos, shorts, T-shirts, swimwear and a blazer.