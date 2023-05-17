×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: May 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Blackpink’s Lisa Attend Bulgari High Jewelry Show in Venice

Business

In New York, Century 21 Makes a Comeback

Runway

Gucci Cruise 2024 Lands at Seoul’s Historic Gyeongbokgung Palace

Muji Turns to Art and the Environment to Show NYC Shoppers Its Design Ethos

An installation debuting at The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards will play up the company's 40-year plus heritage.

An installation at Muji stores featuring strategically placed paper cylinders and a woman walking between them.
The installation will be on view in New York City through June 4. Photo by Joel Benjamin/Courtesy Muji IS

It’s not exactly forest bathing, but Muji IS will soon reveal an arbor-inspired installation in New York City.

As of Thursday, shoppers and passers-by in Hudson Yards can walk through “To the Forest of Verbs with ‘MUJI IS,’” an exhibition that was inspired by the brand’s book of the same name. This will be the first time the immersive experience is Stateside and the unveiling coincides with NYCxDesign, a citywide weeklong celebration of the various disciplines of design that kicks off Thursday and will wrap up May 25. The experience was previously staged in Japan, Singapore and most recently in Malaysia. 

The idea is that visitors will leave with a glimpse of Muji’s design ethos and highlights of a selection of products from the last 40-plus years. Strategically placed paper cylinders are set up for what is supposed to be a forest-like effect on the fourth floor of The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards. On view through June 4, the installation rests on prime real estate in the shopping center near the entrance to its leading tourist attraction — The Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere towering 100 floors above Manhattan’s far West Side.

Related Galleries

Organized by Muji USA Ltd, the exhibition was planned in conjunction with Muji Laboratory for Living. Torafu Architects handled the layout for its design. Akiko Karachi was in charge of the graphic design with Tokyo Studio taking care of the exhibition production. The idea is that visitors will peer into paper cylinder tubes that are each illuminated with a different Muji product, including garments and books.

Considering that Muji dates back to 1980 and is rooted in manufacturing that produces simple, affordable and “good quality products,” there was a plethora of options. Currently, there are more than 1,000 Muji stores around the world, carrying 7,000-plus items. That assortment features clothing, accessories, books, household goods to food and even houses. As was the case in other countries, the installation in the U.S. will be displayed based on the motives behind each product’s development. That will be categorized by 15 key verbs, that are displayed with appropriate Japanese verbs like “totonoeru” (to organize or to put in order) and “ikasu” (to utilize or to make the best use of.) 

The traveling exhibition is meant to introduce people to the heritage and “experimental practices” of Muji, according to Junko Suzuki, MUJI IS exhibition curator, who hopes visitors who walk through the MUJI IS forest will feel as though it is “unlike anything they’ve ever seen before.” 

The venue is not solely designed to be informational though. Hudson Yards shoppers will find a Muji pop-up shop alongside the Muji IS exhibition, featuring a curated selection of products that were created through the design processes and verbs found in the exhibit. Consumers will find include items like the brand’s popular Aroma Diffuser, stationery and other home goods.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

Hot Summer Bags

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Muji's New MUJI IS Exhibit Taps Art to Highlight Its Design Ethos

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad