LONDON — Mulberry is taking its My Local event series on Instagram Live and tapping a series of musicians and creatives to host “live gigs and live-in conversation moments” online.

The initiative is a digital iteration of a series of physical events that Mulberry hosted last summer as part of the My Local concept, across New York, Seoul, Sydney and New York.

Alan Power will kick off the program of events with a live gig this Sunday, followed by a series of other musicians, poets and artists who will be performing live from their living rooms.

They include Joy Crookes, who will perform a song from her new single on April 9; Arlo Parks who will perform her award-winning songs “Cola” and “Eugene,” and poets James Massiah and Sonny Hall, who will be reading from their new books.

The British brand has also launched a new Spotify channel to share more music in between live sessions.

All online events will be free, but Mulberry will be encouraging its followers to donate to its Coronavirus Appeal, with funds raised going towards local U.K. charities.

Since the spread of COVID-19 has restricted the majority of the world to their homes and left consumers with little appetite for luxury shopping, brands have been shifting their focus away from pushing product and towards storytelling and feel-good content that will keep their audiences positive and engaged, from live drawing, cooking and yoga classes, to Instagram story Q&A’s, and interviews with creatives.

Chanel has also been promoting an “intimate live performance” with the Belgian singer Angèle hosted on its Instagram Stories today; Loewe has debuted an En Casa series with live demonstrations and studio tours of some of the artisans it works with; while Alexander McQueen is asking its broader creative community to share sketches and participate on digital tutorials with its design team.