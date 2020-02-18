KEEPING IT REAL: “This is who we are — and what we are about,” said Johnny Coca at a dinner to mark the launch of Mulberry’s “Made to Last,” a sustainability-focused event during London Fashion Week.

The brand’s creative director welcomed thousands of guests, press and customers during the three-day installation that saw the brand transport machinery and craftspeople from its Somerset, England, factories to the shop floor of its New Bond Street store.

The immersive installation saw Mulberry’s workers making, finishing and repairing bags on site in the store. Simultaneously, the brand hosted a schedule of live talks, events, craft workshops and a temporary café by Pophams.

Over the three-day period Mulberry also repaired bags on-site and launched a circular economy program known as The Mulberry Exchange. Customers were able to have their Mulberry bags authenticated and appraised with the chance to swap their old merchandise for credit toward a new purchase.

A selection of pre-restored bags donated by some of the brand’s most high-profile fans was available alongside archive pieces and vintage silhouettes.

Mulberry also showcased its new M Collection, a capsule of bags and outerwear crafted from a blend of Econyl-branded regenerated nylon and sustainable cotton.

Coca hosted the dinner on Valentine’s Day, with guests including Paloma Faith, Jessie Ware, Mary Charteris, Amelia Windsor, Hana Cross, and Toby Huntington-Whiteley.

During the evening, two up-and-coming talents took to the stage: Wilson Oryema, a model, poet and ecological campaigner, recited lines from his poem titled “Made to Last,” while the London-born singer-songwriter Cosima performed for guests during the dinner on the lower ground floor of the building. Earlier that day, Mulberry had used part of the space to conduct accessories masterclasses.