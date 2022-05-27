Mulberry Opens SoHo Store With Special Touches

CHANGE OF ADDRESS: While some retailers are touting a resurgence in in-store shopping, Mulberry has been quietly welcoming consumers to its new Wooster Street store in Manhattan.

In keeping with the adage that when one door closes, another one opens, the U.K.-based brand closed its prior SoHo flagship on Spring Street on the same day it unveiled its new location. Shoppers will find more than handbags, sunglasses and other luxury accessories in the new space. A large mauve and blue patterned circular rug, deep green-colored seating, an amorphous-shaped mirror and other interesting pieces anchor the design of the space. Studio Toogood, the London-based design studio started by Faye Toogood, dreamed up the store concept. The furnishings were inspired by natural textures of the English countryside as a wink at Mulberry’s British heritage.

The arty feel includes works by a few British creatives — Adam Ross’ sculptural ceramics, Deiniol Williams’ fired vessels and Harminder Judge’s pieces that blend plaster, pigment and wax adorn the new SoHo space. The trio’s creations are meant to reflect Mulberry’s approach to craft and color.

An array of bags and accessories for women and men from the latest collection are displayed. They include an assortment of the brand’s new “Softie” styles that feature carved quilting, smooth leather and a pillowy effect, and are offered in a range of bright colors.

With many shoppers increasingly keen to adopt more sustainable practices when it comes to fashion, Mulberry is offering Wooster Street ones a selection of its pre-loved vintage bags. Those designs are part of the Mulberry Exchange, the label’s circular economy program, and have been authenticated and refurbished by artisans in the company’s Somerset repairs center.

As another sign of its commitment to sustainability, Mulberry launched its “Made to Last” podcast — a first in this medium for the brand — with fashion journalist Susie Lau. The history and cultural significance of leather is the main topic. Customers can experience that through a listening booth in the SoHo store.

Customers can personalize their scarf and blanket purchases, thanks to the store’s monogramming machine. The on-site machinery means they can watch and wait as the embroidery is done.

The Wooster store also is serving up a few limited-edition fabrications for the brand’s Alexa bag. To celebrate the opening, a high-end printed zine focused on the spoken word with input from New York poets will debut. A yet-to-be-named notable will appear in the zine as will a campaign that highlights Mulberry’s sustainable luxury and irreverent and fun ethos.

In a statement, Mulberry chief executive officer Thierry Andretta said: “We are delighted to open our new flagship store in New York, offering our full collection and pre-loved bags from Mulberry Exchange. This represents an exciting moment for Mulberry as we continue to expand our presence internationally.”