×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci Town Arrives on Roblox

Fashion

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Eye

Cannes Film Festival: AmfAR Returns With Brides, De Niro and Big Buys

Mulberry Opens SoHo Store With Special Touches

To play up the brand’s British heritage, the New York flagship features artworks by three British creatives.

The exterior of the Wooster Street
The exterior of the Wooster Street store. Photo courtesy

CHANGE OF ADDRESS: While some retailers are touting a resurgence in in-store shopping, Mulberry has been quietly welcoming consumers to its new Wooster Street store in Manhattan.

In keeping with the adage that when one door closes, another one opens, the U.K.-based brand closed its prior SoHo flagship on Spring Street on the same day it unveiled its new location. Shoppers will find more than handbags, sunglasses and other luxury accessories in the new space. A large mauve and blue patterned circular rug, deep green-colored seating, an amorphous-shaped mirror and other interesting pieces anchor the design of the space. Studio Toogood, the London-based design studio started by Faye Toogood, dreamed up the store concept. The furnishings were inspired by natural textures of the English countryside as a wink at Mulberry’s British heritage.

Related Galleries

The arty feel includes works by a few British creatives — Adam Ross’ sculptural ceramics, Deiniol Williams’ fired vessels and Harminder Judge’s pieces that blend plaster, pigment and wax adorn the new SoHo space. The trio’s creations are meant to reflect Mulberry’s approach to craft and color.

An array of bags and accessories for women and men from the latest collection are displayed. They include an assortment of the brand’s new “Softie” styles that feature carved quilting, smooth leather and a pillowy effect, and are offered in a range of bright colors.

With many shoppers increasingly keen to adopt more sustainable practices when it comes to fashion, Mulberry is offering Wooster Street ones a selection of its pre-loved vintage bags. Those designs are part of the Mulberry Exchange, the label’s circular economy program, and have been authenticated and refurbished by artisans in the company’s Somerset repairs center.

As another sign of its commitment to sustainability, Mulberry launched its “Made to Last” podcast — a first in this medium for the brand — with fashion journalist Susie Lau. The history and cultural significance of leather is the main topic. Customers can experience that through a listening booth in the SoHo store.

Customers can personalize their scarf and blanket purchases, thanks to the store’s monogramming machine. The on-site machinery means they can watch and wait as the embroidery is done.

The Wooster store also is serving up a few limited-edition fabrications for the brand’s Alexa bag. To celebrate the opening, a high-end printed zine focused on the spoken word with input from New York poets will debut. A yet-to-be-named notable will appear in the zine as will a campaign that highlights Mulberry’s sustainable luxury and irreverent and fun ethos.

In a statement, Mulberry chief executive officer Thierry Andretta said: “We are delighted to open our new flagship store in New York, offering our full collection and pre-loved bags from Mulberry Exchange. This represents an exciting moment for Mulberry as we continue to expand our presence internationally.”

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

Mulberry Opens New Store in SoHo

Video: Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya Preview Round 2 of Their Fashion Collab

Christopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Spring 2020: Getting Dressed With Christopher John Rogers

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad