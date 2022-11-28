×
Munroe Bergdorf Decks Out in Custom Liquid Latex Dress for Gay Times Honours 2022

The model activist joined stars, including Tom Daley and Tove Lo, on the red carpet.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Munroe Bergdorf attends the GAY TIMES Honours Awards 2022 held at Magazine London on November 25, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for GAY TIMES)
Munroe Bergdorf attends the Gay Times Honours Awards 2022 held at Magazine London on Friday. Getty Images for GAY TIMES

Munroe Bergdorf arrived on the red carpet for the 2022 Gay Times Honours in London on Friday wearing a latex dress.

For the event, Bergdorf’s liquid latex ensemble featured a form-fitting bodice and a pleated skirt by custom latex wear brand Avellano. She coordinated the look with a pair of black latex opera gloves from Elissa Poppy.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Munroe Bergdorf attends the GAY TIMES Honours Awards 2022 held at Magazine London on November 25, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for GAY TIMES)
Munroe Bergdorf attends the Gay Times Honours Awards 2022. Getty Images for GAY TIMES

To create her look, Bergdorf worked with stylist Sachin Gogna.

For makeup, Bergdorf tapped Bianca Spencer to create a sultry evening look, featuring a glossy coral lip, a touch of rose blush, smoky eyeshadow and heavy mascara. For hair, she worked with Jay B, who gave her a flowing wavy style cascading down her back with select strands of her hair braided.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Munroe Bergdorf attends the GAY TIMES Honours Awards 2022 held at Magazine London on November 25, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for GAY TIMES)
Munroe Bergdorf attends the Gay Times Honours Awards 2022 . Getty Images for GAY TIMES

Bergdorf’s role as an LGBTQ+ activist and trailblazer has seen her make significant strides in the fashion and beauty industries. Bergdorf made history as L’Oréal Paris’ first transgender model in 2017 and was later fired by L’Oréal for speaking publicly about racism after a white supremacy demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia, that same year.

Bergdorf was originally let go over a Facebook post, where she said she “no longer had the energy to talk about the racial violence of white people.” She later deleted the post. L’Oréal Paris tweeted saying that the company “champions diversity” and they were breaking ties with Bergdorf because her comments were “at odds with our values.”

In 2020, Bergdorf joined the board of L’Oréal’s U.K. diversity board. “Looking forward to new beginnings and a new positive relationship with the L’Oréal team,” she said on Twitter.

The 2022 Gay Times Honours were hosted by drag performers Gottmik and Violet Chachki. The annual event recognizes people from the LGBTQ community who have made a significant impact on advancing LGBTQ rights and the LGBTQ community. Meta Quest sponsored this year’s event. Honorees included Cat Burns, Tom Daley, the cast of Netflix’s “Heartstopper,” Kai-Isaiah Jamal and the London Trans+ Pride organization.

