Musée des Arts Décoratifs Announces Dates of Schiaparelli Exhibition

ART AND FASHION: The eagerly awaited Schiaparelli retrospective at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs this summer will be as much about art as it is about clothes.

“Shocking: The Surreal World of Elsa Schiaparelli” will feature the couturier’s creations alongside works by the likes of Salvador Dalí, Jean-Michel Frank, Meret Oppenheim and Alberto Giacometti, marking a departure from the museum’s previous exhibition dedicated to the Surrealist-inspired designer, held in 2004.

It will also feature sketches from the vast collection donated by Schiaparelli to the French Union of Costume Arts, now held by the museum.

Elsa Schiaparelli and Salvador Dalí. Courtesy Photo

“In today’s modern world that sees an obvious direct link between fashion and art, Elsa Schiaparelli, a self-described ‘inspired’ couturier, appears now more than ever as a woman of our times,” the Musée des Arts Décoratifs said in a statement.

“For two decades, Elsa Schiaparelli lived and breathed avant-garde fashion, using it as a playing field to reinvent women and femininity, style and spirit, with a lifework that remains strikingly modern. She incarnated the vision of a radiant and vibrant Paris with insatiable curiosity, delighting in all that was new,” it added.

Interest in Schiaparelli is at an all-time high, as its current artistic director Daniel Roseberry dresses everyone from First Lady Jill Biden to Cardi B. The exhibition is set to open on July 6, two days after the house is scheduled to unveil its fall haute couture collection during Paris Couture Week, and is due to run until Jan. 22.

SEE ALSO:

Schiaparelli Comes Back to the Couture Runway With a New Look

A Year of Celebrities in Schiaparelli

Schiaparelli Makes a Shocking Debut at Bergdorf Goodman