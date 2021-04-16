NEW BEGINNING: The Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris has set a new date for the opening of the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition, which has been delayed by almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The display, which made its debut at Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts in 2019, is now scheduled to run from Sept. 30 to April 30, 2022, at the Paris museum, which remains closed as France awaits the end of its third lockdown designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The exhibition groups some 150 garments made between 1977 and 2014, along with a wealth of unpublished archival documents and sketches from one of the seminal image-makers of the Eighties, who went on to reinvent the fashion show as Broadway-style spectacles starring the likes of Diana Ross and Jerry Hall.

The retrospective on the founder, who now calls himself Manfred, explores his role as a couturier, director, photographer and perfumer. Mugler’s archival creations have enjoyed a revival in recent years, thanks to red-carpet appearances by the likes of Cardi B and Kim Kardashian.

Among the other major exhibitions planned for this fall is a show exploring Cartier’s ties with Islamic art. “Cartier and the Islamic arts: At the roots of modernity” is scheduled to run from Oct. 21 to Feb. 20, 2022, in partnership with the jewelry house and the Dallas Museum of Art, home to the Keir Collection of Islamic art.

Louis Cartier, the grandson of founder Louis-François Cartier, was a collector of Islamic art in the early 20th century, influencing the geometric and naturalistic motifs that appeared in the house’s collections from this time. His brother Jacques traveled extensively in the Middle East, bringing back pearls from the Persian Gulf.

