Musée Yves Saint Laurent to Explore Couturier’s Love of Gold

GOLDEN YEARS: From the buttons on his iconic pea coats to gowns that glitter from head to toe, gold punctuated Yves Saint Laurent’s collections and was an inspiration throughout his career.

The Musée Yves Saint Laurent will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the designer’s first collection under this own name with a monochromatic exhibition exploring his use of gold, set to open Oct. 14 and run through May 14 next year.

The “Gold: Les Ors d’Yves Saint Laurent” exhibition was curated by Elsa Janssen, named director of the Paris museum last March, with the help of art historian Anna Klossowski – daughter of Loulou de la Falaise and Saint Laurent’s goddaughter.

Around 40 haute couture and ready-to-wear gowns, including an all-over sequin dress from Saint Laurent’s fall 1966 haute couture collection, photographed by David Bailey, and glittering designs sported by Zizi Jeanmaire and Catherine Deneuve, will be part of the installation. It will explore his use of gilded fabrics like brocade, lace, lamé and leather, his use of sequin and embroidery embellishments, and showcase a selection of accessories, jewelry and other objects.

