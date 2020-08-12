Lizzo is promoting the importance of registering to vote and casting a ballot in November for the upcoming presidential election. The multi-platinum recording artist shares the message as part of a campaign for her second collaboration with eyewear brand Quay, WWD has learned exclusively.

“Voting is a big way to contribute and to feel like we’re making a change,” expressed Lizzo in a statement. “But the power of voting in midterm and local elections wasn’t something I was taught in school. I want to be part of informing future generations of our power.”

The collection, priced starting at $55, offers the brand’s best-selling shapes with Lizzo-approved details like hot pink lenses and studs, as well as a range of three limited-edition styles featuring crystal embellishments for $125 each. Launching today, the line is available on Quay.com.

“[Lizzo] represents what we are standing for in this moment,” said Quay’s chief executive officer Jodi Bricker in a statement. “The importance of representation, of having a voice and using it to advocate for yourself and others, of being an active participant in our communities. Lizzo is all of these things, and with it, strikes the perfect balance of sharing the messages that matter and still spreading the joy that is her. It’s an honor for us to stand with her to confront these injustices and support the fight for voter access.”

Quay, which has roots in Australia, has committed a donation of $100,000 to Prepared to Vote — an initiative launched by civil rights organization and law firm the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc. to secure and protect voting rights of Black Americans — as well as Election Protection, a program run by nonprofit Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law that’s dedicated to ensuring that all eligible Americans have an equal opportunity to exercise their right to vote.

The brand is also launching “2020 Represent,” a campaign that aims to educate the public on “barriers to voting that disproportionately impact the communities of color in the U.S., like access to absentee ballots, voter ID requirements and felon disenfranchisement.”

“Representation is important to me,” added 32-year-old Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson. For the campaign, she worked with collaborator and friend Wilson, who was the creative director for the project.

“It helps people feel seen,” continued the singer, who received her first three Grammy Awards earlier this year. “It celebrates diversity. The American people deserve to feel seen, and we deserve a government that reflects our beautiful diverse country and ideals.”