Musical Chairs With Cynthia Rowley

On Thursday night, designer Cynthia Rowley showcased her latest collection with an interactive presentation of musical chairs at Lotte New York Palace’s Villiard Ballroom. While the designer opted out of presenting her fall collection during New York Fashion Week, she still wanted to host a fun event to reveal a collection of new styles, which are set to release this summer.

“Eighty girls and guys — 80 original looks. It’s almost an all-new collection; the guys are wearing our cardigans and pajamas,” Rowley said of each attendees’ outfit, all of whom the designer dressed for the event. Approximately 60 of the evening’s looks — ranging from voluminous and playful, girly dresses of varying lengths to tunics over pants and more — were noted to be from her latest collection.

“When everyone’s walking around, it’s like a runway show,” Rowley said of the fashionable game, which was followed by a dinner party set with floral blooms from McQueens Flowers and faux colorful tiered cakes.