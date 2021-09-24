All the Memorable Musical Performances in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3

Rihanna has done it again.

For her third Savage x Fenty lingerie fashion show, the singer-turned-entrepreneur tapped a number of artists to perform, such as Normani, Ricky Martin and Daddy Yankee. From their latest hits to songs that bring viewers back to the early 2000s, the music throughout her 40-minute special served to enhance the visually appealing spectacle.

Though not all the songs that played were accompanied by live performances from the singers themselves, the ones that did made sure to pull out all the stops. (Four songs by Busta Rhymes and one by Remy Ma were featured in the show, but the singers didn’t actually make appearances.)

Normani made sure to deliver on her latest single “Wild Side,” while rapper Nas brought out his old classic, “Hate Me Now,” a song from 1999 that features P. Diddy, or Puff Daddy as he was known then.

Here, WWD breaks down all the memorable musical moments in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.

Jade Novah

Jade Novah during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show

The show kicks off with Novah, a singer who actually rose to fame by covering Rihanna’s 2012 hit song “Diamonds,” which has garnered over 13 million views on YouTube since its release.

Though she doesn’t sing a particular song, her opera-like voice accompanied the Latin-inspired instrumental perfectly, as hundreds of dancers opened the show with Cindy Crawford, the lone model, walking up the stairs to enter the elevator.

Bia

Bia is seen during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty

Up next was American rapper Bia, born Bianca Miquela Landrau, who performed her hits “Cover Girl” and “Whole Lotta Money,” a song that went viral on TikTok, while she rocked a yellow-lime green lingerie set paired with bright green knee high stiletto boots and matching fingerless gloves. She was also decked out in jewels, with a sparkling diamond choker, bracelet, watch, rings and studs. She had platinum blonde hair styled in a half-updo, with strands of hair framing her face.

As she was performing her second number, she strutted as the dancers surrounding her wore matching outfits and danced in unison. Bia and the dancers eventually make their way down the stairs, where she concludes “Whole Lotta Money.”

She then walks sensually toward a curtain where she pulls it to the left to reveal the next musical performance, which was Normani.

Normani

Normani in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 Show. Savage x Fenty/Instagram

The singer is first shown laying on her stomach in a small red room as she holds a microphone in one hand and clutches the front of her toes as she sings her latest hit, “Wild Side,” a song that also features Cardi B.

She wore a yellow bodysuit covered with black lace and a cutout on her left side paired with clear sandal heels. The outfit is topped with embellished fringe detailing and her hair is in a high bun with strands spiking out.

As the song hits its beat, Normani is shown in different positions around the room. Towards the end of the number, the singer is joined by a number of male dancers who dance around her.

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 Show. Savage x Fenty/Instagram

To introduce the singer, a remixed version of his hit song “Livin’ La Vida Loca” plays as a slew of models wearing outfits in magenta, metallic or black walk around the space. Then as a number of models start walking from one side to the other, a stage is shown and Martin walks with the models toward the front of the stage.

Martin wore a silk, black robe over a black tank top and oversized dark gray shorts, paired with patent combat boots as he started singing “Qué Rico Fuera,” the lead single of his latest album of the same name.

The singer danced and sang with the microphone stand before he untied the robe to show his whole outfit. Then the camera panned to show the models, including Emily Ratajkowski, Nyjah Huston, Vanessa Hudgens and Mena Massoud, surrounding him again in army-like fashion.

Martin’s performance was the first without dancers.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jazmine Sullivan performs during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show

The show then took a slower, more sensual turn as Sullivan performed her song “On It,” which features Ari Lennox. She wore a black mesh catsuit under a white lingerie set and a cropped black blazer.

Sullivan’s performance was also without dancers, but instead a woman and two men accompanied her with a guitar and piano. In this scene, viewers see Irina Shayk among a few other models walking in animal print outfits.

Daddy Yankee

Daddy Yankee performs during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show

Daddy Yankee’s performance started after Sullivan. The beat to his song “Métele Al Perreo” begins and dancers start spacing out to eventually show the singer.

The first half of the performance only featured the musician and the female dancers, though into the second half, the camera panned out to show a number of models grouped by the color of their outfits: magenta, nude or black.

The singer and rapper sported a midnight blue sweatsuit with white blotches throughout. He topped it off with white sneakers and sunglasses.

Nas

Nas in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 Show. Savage x Fenty/Instagram

The iconic rapper concluded the show’s musical performances by singing “Rare,” the first single from his latest album “King’s Disease II,” and “Hate Me Now,” his hit song from 1999 which features P. Diddy (known as Puff Daddy at that time).

Nas wore an all-black leather outfit complete with a matching durag and black sunglasses. On the stage with him was a drummer on his right and a DJ on his left.

Though Nas’ performance didn’t necessarily include models or dancers, snippets of the former were shown throughout his songs.

Joining him on the song “Hate Me Now” were a few musicians on violins to accentuate the orchestra.

