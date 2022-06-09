×
Thursday, Digital Daily: June 9, 2022

First Look of Harry Styles, Emma Corrin in ‘My Policeman’ Released

The film will hit theaters this fall.

DAVID DAWSON, EMMA CORRIN, and HARRY
David Dawson, Emma Corrin and Harry Styles in "My Policeman." Parisa Taghizadeh/Prime Video

Amazon has released the first look at the upcoming “My Policeman” film starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin.

The studio revealed on Thursday two photos from the romantic drama, which also stars David Dawson, Gina McKee, Rupert Everett and others. Styles, Corrin and Dawson appear in the photos.

Based on the Bethan Roberts novel of the same name, “My Policeman” is set in 1957 England and tells the story of a closeted policeman (played by Styles) who has a secret relationship with an art curator (played by Dawson) while dating a schoolteacher, played by Corrin. The film follows the characters’ emotional journeys and relationships from the ’50s through the ’90s.

HARRY STYLES and EMMA CORRIN star in MY POLICEMAN
Harry Styles and Emma Corrin in “My Policeman.” Courtesy of Prime Video

“My Policeman” is Styles’ latest acting role. He previously starred in the 2017 Christopher Nolan drama “Dunkirk” and last year, was in the Marvel Studios film “Eternals.” Styles also stars in the upcoming psychological thriller “Don’t Worry Darling,” which debuts this September and stars director Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and many others.

Aside from his upcoming film projects. Styles recently released his third studio album, called “Harry’s House,” last month and headlined the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

“My Policeman” will release in theaters on Oct. 21 and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 4.

