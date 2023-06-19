Myami Teams With Central Saint Martins on Digital Fashion Projects

LONDON — Myami, a Sydney-based digital fashion brand, has launched a collaboration with students at Central Saint Martins, enabling them to explore the relationship between digital and physical fashion and the benefits it offers to luxury brands and consumers.

Brad Morris, founder of Myami, said more than 40 students from various pathways — brand, strategy, image, editorial and content — were given access to Myami’s pixel fabrics and technology roadmap to complete school projects that are linked to their respective fields.

“We hope to inspire and ready the next generation of fashion’s brightest talents in shaping a future where everyone can experience the transformative power of fashion in both its physical and digital form, wherever they choose to appear,” added Morris.

Roger Tredre, course leader of Fashion Communication MA at Central Saint Martins, believes that working with “a borderless fashion brand like Myami, with a foot in both the digital and physical worlds, is a real thrill for the students,” and “the sheer breadth of what they are tackling makes this quite unlike anything we have done before.”

Founded in 2021, Myami released a stingray water puffer and a pair of Ice Runner trainers and launched an 80-piece fungible collection called Abiogenesis last year during PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival.