MY BOTTEGA: The Bottega Veneta frenzy shows no sign of abating, and Mytheresa is taking full advantage, securing two exclusive styles from the label’s new Wardrobe 01 collection.

On Wednesday, the retailer will debut an exclusive suede version of Bottega’s signature Chain Cassette bag, in a neutral “porridge” color.

“Our exclusive suede version is a great way to update the iconic bag in an even more luxe way,” said the retailer’s fashion buying director Tiffany Hsu.

She added that new colors and variations of these sellout styles will continue to drop throughout the year, so securing exclusives is the best way to feed customers’ ongoing appetite for the Italian label.

A new version of the Stretch square-toe sandal, one of Bottega’s first hits, is also launching Wednesday in an exclusive, neutral-hued python print.

The Cassette bag is priced at 2,850 euros and the sandals at 690 euros.

“Bottega Veneta, in particular, has been widely popular over many seasons now, therefore it’s truly important to collaborate with such fashion houses. Being able to get a special colorway or fabrication is what our VIP clients ultimately want: [It’s] the ultimate luxury experience,” added Hsu.

Mytheresa has always focused on a tight offer with the mega brands at the core — a strategy that served the company well. Unlike some of its competitors, it has managed to stay healthy despite the challenges of the pandemic. It filed for an initial public offering last month, and on Tuesday kicked off its roadshow, confirming the IPO price would be between $16 and $18 a share.

This is the second time the retailer will collaborate with Bottega on an exclusive basis and the timing could not be better, with all eyes on the brand due to its buzzy product and its mysterious exit from Instagram last week.