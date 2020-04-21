FAMILY AFFAIR: Mytheresa.com has joined forces with Brunello Cucinelli for an exclusive capsule collection that launches online this week.

The capsule will span men’s, women’s and kids’ wear — marking the first time the luxury German retailer has worked with a brand on a cross-category family collection.

The 64-piece line of luxury basics includes tailoring, shirtdresses, knits and matching children’s items, all done in a natural color palette and featuring organic materials like linen, to reflect the Italian house’s love of nature.

Prices start at $190 for the kids’ wear pieces and go up to $4,495 for women’s wear items.

The launch will be accompanied by a campaign that features a family eating and drinking around the kitchen table, dressed in the striped knits and loose shirts of the capsule.

“The collaboration collection highlights values that are very important to us, and is the perfect example of the relationship of profound esteem and respect that unites us [with Mytheresa],” said the house’s brand and media relations manager Carolina Cucinelli.

Mytheresa has been forging ahead amid the COVID-19 lockdown, servicing customers and releasing a number of exclusive collections. Prior to the Cucinelli launch, it partnered with footwear designer of the moment Amina Muaddi, on an exclusive, Eighties-themed capsule that quickly sold out.

Mytheresa launched a dedicated kids’ wear section last year, which “achieved immediate traction” with the retailer’s core customers, said Michael Kliger, Mytheresa president, at the time.

He added that 50 percent of the business is done outside Europe, and the average order value is only 15 percent lower than women’s wear. Return rates are far lower and the top customer share is above the women’s wear average.

Tiffany Hsu, Mytheresa fashion buying director, said children’s wear is a category she doesn’t see slowing down anytime soon. “We will continue to grow our assortment, as we know what our customers are primarily drawn to, and now that many fashion-conscious Millennials are becoming parents, we will continue to see some very good opportunities for the years to come,” she said.

Hsu said while parents love to buy a “full look” for their kids, they’re more inclined to invest in matching, coordinated pieces than in small accessories. She added that the site’s focus remains on “the power designers and a few independent labels to have a great selection.”