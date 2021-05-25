RAINBOW SHOES: Mytheresa has tapped Christian Louboutin for its latest capsule, an exclusive range of slides, flip-flops and sneakers for summer.

The shoes, which are embellished with Louboutin’s signature spikes, come in a rainbow of bright colors to highlight the brand’s flair for all things bright and eye-catching.

Prices ranges from 140 pounds to 635 pounds.

To mark the launch, the retailer will also introduce an augmented reality experience in partnership with the AR platform Phantom.

The feature — accessed through scannable QR codes on the Mytheresa packaging — will allow customers to play around with the collection on their phones, seeing the pieces in 3D, swapping colors and taking snaps to share on social media.

Christian Louboutin is no stranger to AR: Since lockdowns were imposed around the world and events canceled, he’s been presenting collections through avatars on the social gaming app Zepeto and, more recently, created his very own Loubi Airways using augmented reality.

“Our customers appreciate us bringing them unique product and content and this is the first time that we are presenting them an AR experience, which really brings a collection to life,” said Mytheresa’s chief executive officer Michael Kliger, of the retailer’s first experiment with the technology.

Offering exclusive capsules has been a key pillar in the strategy of the Munich-based retailer, which has worked with everyone from mega brands like Bottega Veneta to up-and-comers like Marine Serre for its capsules in the last year.

Louboutin has also been a regular collaborator, having previously created an exclusive holiday range and a Nudes capsule of neutral-toned shoes to suit every skin tone.

The focus on edited buys and exclusive product has been working for the retailer, which raised its full-year guidance on the back of surging sales and profits in the fiscal third quarter.

In its latest trading update, the company said for the 12 months ending June 30, it’s expecting sales to rise 33 to 35 percent, and range from 600 million euros to 605 million euros as customers regain confidence and spend on occasion wear, bridal gowns and holiday wardrobes.