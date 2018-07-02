ON FIRE: Mytheresa.com is further strengthening its ties with Prada, via the launch of an exclusive collaboration that’s set to drop on July 4.

This is the second time the Munich-based retailer has partnered with the Italian label, although this edition took a different approach. Instead of remaining in theme with the most recent collection, the retailer has delved into the Prada archives to revive some of its most recognizable prints.

The result is a 20-piece capsule that offers a more contemporary interpretation of Prada’s famous flame and banana prints from spring 2012.

The prints have been layered together onto a range of oversize sweatshirts, loose shirts and nylon totes. They also reference the streetwear direction of the label’s latest men’s wear outing.

“Our global customer loves to experiment with prints and bright colors, so we wanted to offer them something completely edgy,” said Tiffany Hsu, fashion and buying director at Mytheresa.com.

The range also includes accessories such as Nineties-inspired bucket hats and the brand’s famous flame wedge sandals, reworked in white and neon pink.

To bring the collection — and its streetwear focus — alive, the retailer has also created a film featuring the R&B music artist Abra. In her video, Abra performs her song “Fruit” while wearing pieces from the new range. The backdrop is an abandoned warehouse that’s been lit up with neon spotlights,

The collection is priced between 250 euros and 1,150 euros.