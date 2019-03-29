NEW MOVE: Munich-based retailer Mytheresa is adding men’s wear to its offer and bringing Sneakerboy founder Chris Kyvetos to be its new buying director of men’s wear.

Kyvetos, a serial entrepreneur who founded the Australian chain of concept showrooms selling high-end and mass market sneakers via iPad, will be tasked with building a new dedicated men’s wear team and developing the retailer’s market strategy for the category.

Kyvetos is also the buyer and franchise partner of Balenciaga in Australia and previously served as men’s wear director at Stylebop, another Munich-based e-commerce site. In addition to Sneakerboy, which Kyvetos has opened to re-sellers as of late and developed as a space where “kids sell shoes to each other”, he has also been planning the launch of his own sneaker line, Athletic Footwear, as well as the opening of a new China atelier that will will champion ethical and transparent footwear manufacturing.

For Mytheresa, hiring Kyvetos and moving into men’s wear was the next step, following on from the strong growth of the company’s women’s wear business and expansion into kid’s wear last year. “Men’s wear will be a natural expansion for Mytheresa and represents a significant business opportunity going forward. We see a strong momentum for men’s wear in the high luxury market and believe there is open market positioning to be filled by our strong brand,” said Mytheresa’s president Michael Kliger.

The retailer has been focused on its premium luxury offer, with exclusive capsules by the likes of Prada, Balmain, Chloé and Tod’s debuting last year. It has also been building its global business, with a Spanish website targeting the Latina American market launching last April.

Details of its men’s wear strategy and the brands the retailer is planning to partner with, will be revealed closer to the launch, which is slated for later this year.