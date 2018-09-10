SOFT-SHOE: Mytheresa.com is teaming with Tod’s as part of a strategy to offer its clients one-off products from some of its best-selling labels. The latest partnership is called “Tods 80km/h,” and the footwear label has re-created its Gommino loafers as well as a pair of shearling-lined moccasins and minimal sneakers in plush velvet fabrics in a range of jewel tones, from emerald green to burgundy to a deep navy blue.

Tiffany Hsu, fashion buying director of the site, said Tod’s is one of its best-selling brands and resonates particularly well in Asia and Europe. The site, which has in the past worked with Prada, Miu Miu, Chloé and Off-White, was looking to offer customers a twist on the classic styles.

“We wanted to offer our customers something traditional that was also refreshed and contemporary, so the velvet was such a natural fit. We’ve seen this fabric become a mainstay for footwear, so to offer it in four exclusive colorways was a new spin on the usual suede that we’ve seen from Tod’s,” she added. “The sneaker was a fun addition to the mix — as one of our best-selling styles in footwear, it was important to offer this amongst the other classic options.”

The launch is set to take place on Sept. 12 and will be accompanied by a short film featuring skateboarders Lisa and Jasmin Bolt, who are shown skating down the winding streets of the Amalfi Coast in their velvet Tod’s loafers. The aim of the film is to highlight the youthful spirit of the range and the ease of movement the pieces inspire.

“We continually see an importance for creating this type of content for our customer, who is always on their phone and shopping via our app. They look to us for inspiration and how to wear and style products, particularly exclusive styles which are a shared vision with the brand,” added Hsu.

“We continue to produce exciting video content with a storytelling element for our consumers, as we know they are watching moving-image constantly, whether that’s via Instagram Stories or YouTube. It is a key platform to engage with and inspire our shoppers.”