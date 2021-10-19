×
Mytheresa Debuts Virtual Pop-up With Moncler

The retailer is launching the new season Moncler collection with a virtual pop-up set inside the Timmelsjoch Museum in the Austrian alps.

Mytheresa x Moncler virtual pop-up
Mytheresa x Moncler virtual pop-up Courtesy of Moncler

LONDON — Mytheresa and Moncler have gotten extra creative in a bid to create momentum around the Italian brand’s men’s and women’s wear new season collections.

Instead of simply dropping the product on Mytheresa’s “new in” section, the retailer has worked with Moncler on a 360-degree virtual pop-up shopping experience that takes customers on a virtual tour of Austria’s Timmelsjoch Museum.

Virtual visitors can see inside the museum — a giant metal structure built on North Tyrolean ground — and discover the new Moncler collection, which is hanging — virtually — inside.

There are an array of features, from videos of the museum’s unique alpine location to information about individual products from the new winter collection, which can be purchased directly from the online museum-cum-store.

“We are always looking for ways to inspire our unique customer base and felt that virtually experiencing Moncler pieces in a fascinating location in the Alps makes for a powerful orchestration. Virtual reality is a great way to contextualize amazing products,” said Michael Kliger, the retailer’s chief executive officer.

The last months have demonstrated the power of digital and virtual reality as one way to augment the experience of shopping online. It is not just (about making) online shopping more efficient, but more experiential and entertaining, too. This is key for luxury shopping.”

The range includes two exclusive products, the Cuvellier jacket and Cotonniere coat, building on an ongoing partnership between the two partners. The retailer has also recently debuted a Moncler Generation capsule across men’s, women’s and children wear.

Mytheresa’s focus is on timeless pieces and major brand names. Its new lifestyle categories, such as ski, have been part of its success recipe in the last year.

“We focus on customers who build wardrobes, who buy several times a season. We launched skiwear because we discovered that this is a pastime of our customer base. We work very intimately with them, and we have ideas like Moncler Generation. Those efforts continue to drive our business and get our customers excited,” said Kliger, during a trading update earlier this year.

