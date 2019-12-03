LONDON — Munich-based retailer Mytheresa is beefing up its skiwear offer with a new partnership with Bogner.

The German skiwear brand will start stocking fall 2019 ski- and activewear as of this week, and to celebrate the launch a short film paying tribute to Willy Bogner Jr. will be debuted at the same time.

The launch is key to the retailer, given the growing popularity of skiing holidays and subsequent demand for luxurious skiwear in the past few years.

“Luxurious skiwear has definitely become a global trend over the past years and therefore we have added four new brands within the last two seasons to our skiwear brand portfolio. Skiwear is a growing category, not only traditionally here in Europe and the United States, but also in markets such as South America and especially Asia. We want to meet the needs of affluent and fashion-loving customers who travel to winter destinations quite frequently,” said Mytheresa’s chief executive officer Michael Kliger, pointing to a strong, cross-generational “subset” of ski-lovers within its luxury fashion clientele.

For Bogner, the partnership also offered an opportunity to open up to a new, fashion-conscious customer, a growing new audience for the heritage brand.

“We definitely attracted a younger and more fashion-affine crowd to buy and wear Bogner over the past couple of years, which is great to see and exactly what we want to focus on in the future,” said Bogner, who also got to revisit his time shooting for the James Bond “For Your Eyes Only” movie, through the film produced by Mytheresa for the occasion.

Directed by Tjark Lienke, the film follows professional skier Alisa Krauss skiing down the Olympic bobsled in Innsbruck, Austria — a similar scene to the one shot by Bogner for the Eighties Bond movie.

“Our approach at Mytheresa is to always create exclusive, interesting and entertaining content for all media channels. However, we do not see editorial content in the sense of explaining the world of fashion and providing a cerebral angle. We want to focus on the product foremost and speak to our clients via emotional content, which is why we produce a lot of moving imageries including music. We aspire to touch our customers in a very direct and instant way,” said Kliger.

He added that, in the next year, the retailer will keep focusing on producing exclusives with key luxury partners, just like they’ve been doing throughout 2019 with the likes of Gabriela Hearst, Valentino, Bottega Veneta, Stella McCartney and Christian Louboutin. The retailer’s men’s wear launch is also slated for early next year.