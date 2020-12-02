LONDON — Munich-based retailer Mytheresa is joining with Polo Ralph Lauren for a men’s wear capsule, launching Dec. 2.

The 12-piece capsule, which spans ready-to-wear and accessories, has a strong vintage flair and references some of the brand’s most famous Polo Sportsman releases from the Nineties.

Among the highlights are rugged, bleached denim cargo trousers and vests, as well as printed sweaters with some of the brand’s archival fishing and nature-inspired prints.

Prices range from 99 euros to 495 euros.

In line with the collection’s outdoor spirit, the retailer has shot an accompanying campaign featuring models O’Shea Robertson and Ton Heukels in the Bavarian alps. The campaign was shot by photographer Patrick Houi and art directed by the retailer’s global creative director, Julian Paul.

Chris Kyvetos, Mytheresa’s men’s wear buying director, said that a capsule with a household name like Ralph Lauren has been brewing since the retailer made its foray into men’s wear at the beginning of the year.

“We really focused on the outdoors for style inspiration while taking a look back. We believe both [themes] are gaining more and more relevance within today’s luxury sphere,” said Kyvetos, adding that he was allowed to dig into the label’s archives for the project.

“When the brand invited us to New York quite some time ago, we were able to explore their truly impressive ‘library’ of archival collections and vintage references, all in a space spanning an entire city block and — unsurprisingly — one of the vastest men’s wear archives in the world. It was really special to work so closely with them and to be given the creative freedom to explore their archive in order to create and reinterpret our collection with them.”

Creating exclusive product with the mega brands it sells has been part of the success formula at Mytheresa, which may be moving toward an initial public offering as soon as next year.

This year alone it has launched capsules with the likes of Balmain, Brunello Cucinelli, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Prada, Thom Browne and Amina Muaddi.