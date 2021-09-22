Mytheresa Debuts Saint Laurent Exclusive Capsule

GREATEST HITS: Mytheresa has just launched an exclusive fall 2021 capsule range with Saint Laurent, building on the brand’s strong sell-throughs on the platform.

The collection offers new interpretations of some of the brand’s greatest hits, including 1960s-inspired Prince of Wales checks and houndstooth patterns, playful minidresses, as well as tailoring, pussy-bow blouses and structured denim, which channel the Parisian bourgeois look the brand is synonymous with.

There also are plenty of accessories like logo bags, dainty gold jewelry and thigh-high boots, but the focus is more skewed to ready-to-wear — a fast-growing category for Mytheresa.

Saint-Laurent x Mytheresa Courtesy of Mytheresa

“Saint Laurent has always been one of our biggest and most important brands. The bags and accessories have always been the champions of the collection, however, in recent years the rtw became a favorite of our top clients. Many of Anthony Vaccarello’s pieces are sold out the minute they go online,” said Tiffany Hsu, the retailer’s fashion buying director, pointing to the faux-fur and shearling outerwear in the range as hero pieces.

To mark the launch, the retailer will introduce a dedicated campaign featuring model Topsy wearing the range against graffiti walls and empty London streets. It was shot by photographer Felix Cooper and produced by the retailer’s chief creative officer Julian Paul.

“To offer our clients something exclusive, which they can only get at Mytheresa, is very important to us as a retailer to differentiate ourselves from others,” added Hsu.

Prices range from 190 pounds for a choker to 5,225 pounds for a shearling coat.