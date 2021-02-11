ITA-LOVE: As online sales have been surging throughout the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions, luxury online retailer Mytheresa is teaming up with the Italian Trade Agency, also known as ICE, for a campaign spotlighting the Italian brands it carries on its e-commerce platform.

Dubbed We Love Italy, the campaign debuting on Feb. 24 shows support for the Italian fashion industry with images shot against the most renowned landmarks in Rome, including Piazza Navona and Piazza di Spagna.

Models Katie Wong, Kibibi, Brayan Lucas, Malik Gueye and Greta Grippo are seen strolling around the city, eating slices of pizza or running errands at the flower market, clad in outfits selected from 39 Made in Italy brands.

Photographed by Andy Massaccesi and flanked by a short movie directed by Roberto Ortu, the images spotlight fashion brands of different scale. They include Ermenegildo Zegna, Etro, Gucci, Bottega Veneta and Prada, as well as accessories labels like Aquazzura, Borsalino, Golden Goose and Santoni.

In the last few years, the Italian Trade Agency has been promoting Made in Italy and its brands with a roster of initiatives and activations aimed at supporting the country’s internationalization. It’s been a partner of Italy’s leading fashion trade shows and it has organized communication campaigns and events to promote the country abroad.

In the wake of the pandemic that impacted Italian businesses big and small, ICE is rolling out a nation branding campaign aimed at relaunching Italian exports. The fashion sector alone is expected to see a drop in 2020 sales of 29.7 percent, or 29 billion euros.