Alessandro Dell'Acqua

Alessandro Dell'Acqua

Photo: Piotr Niepsuj

MIXING IT UP: Milan Men’s Fashion Week is losing another men’s show.

Alessandro Dell’Acqua has decided to show his men’s and women’s collections under the N.21 moniker together to offer a single “design reference and reinforce the brand positioning,” said the company on Wednesday.

The first coed show will be held in September in Milan to present the spring/summer 2020 collections.

“A mix of feminine and masculine elements has always represented one of the brand’s style codes,” said Dell’Acqua, founder and creative director of N.21. “That’s why I feel that presenting the men’s and women’s collections together is perfectly natural, in sync with a creative game plan calling for an ever closer connection between the two.”

Roberto Ortello, chief executive officer of the brand, said that starting in mid-June, the spring/summer 2020 men’s collection will be sold in the N.21 corporate showroom together with the women’s pre-collection.

The first N.21 women’s collection was shown in February 2010, while the first men’s show was held at Pitti Uomo in January 2014.

Other Milan-based brands that have opted for a coed runway show include Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Missoni, Roberto Cavalli and Salvatore Ferragamo. Most recently, Giorgio Armani has experimented with this format for both his signature line and Emporio Armani.

Gucci Pitti Uomo Salvatore Ferragamo
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus