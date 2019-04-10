MIXING IT UP: Milan Men’s Fashion Week is losing another men’s show.

Alessandro Dell’Acqua has decided to show his men’s and women’s collections under the N.21 moniker together to offer a single “design reference and reinforce the brand positioning,” said the company on Wednesday.

The first coed show will be held in September in Milan to present the spring/summer 2020 collections.

“A mix of feminine and masculine elements has always represented one of the brand’s style codes,” said Dell’Acqua, founder and creative director of N.21. “That’s why I feel that presenting the men’s and women’s collections together is perfectly natural, in sync with a creative game plan calling for an ever closer connection between the two.”

Roberto Ortello, chief executive officer of the brand, said that starting in mid-June, the spring/summer 2020 men’s collection will be sold in the N.21 corporate showroom together with the women’s pre-collection.

The first N.21 women’s collection was shown in February 2010, while the first men’s show was held at Pitti Uomo in January 2014.

Other Milan-based brands that have opted for a coed runway show include Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Missoni, Roberto Cavalli and Salvatore Ferragamo. Most recently, Giorgio Armani has experimented with this format for both his signature line and Emporio Armani.