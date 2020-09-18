N.Peal used New York Fashion Week to introduce its quintessentially British 007 women’s cashmere collection.

The U.K.-based brand owned by Adam Holdsworth worked with Eon Productions, the production company that owns and produces the James Bond franchise, to create the line. N.Peal scoured the Bond archives to select a number of signature looks from the past 50 years of Bond films and reimagined them for today.

Women have always played a big role in the Bond films with characters such as Honey Ryder, Pussy Galore and May Day living long beyond the launch of the films. N.Peal used the shirt by Honey Ryder in the 1962 film “Dr. No” and the deep V-neck sweater donned by Holly Goodhead in 1979’s ”Moonraker” as inspiration for the collection.

Two key pieces — a Moorland Brown 100 percent cashmere T-shirt worn by the character Madeleine Swann and the unisex navy blue ribbed army sweater worn by Bond in the upcoming film “No Time to Die” were designed in collaboration with the film’s costume designer, Suttirat Anne Larlarb.

“The N.Peal team worked with my brief, which consisted of detailed photographs of authentic sweaters and several samples of extant vintage pieces, as well as color thoughts and technical specs,” Larlarb said. “When you are dealing with the number of decisions you have to make on a Bond film, with so many important characters and so many vital items of clothing, having a collaboration like the one we had with N.Peal was a godsend.”

N.Peal previously worked with the filmmakers on ”Skyfall” (2012) and “Spectre” (2015), when they supplied Bond with cashmere sweaters in the films. Last fall, N.Peal introduced a men’s cashmere collection, N.Peal 007, that celebrated the 50th anniversary of the film franchise.

The women’s collection will be sold on the N.Peal e-commerce site as well as at its Madison Avenue store in Manhattan, other select retailers in the U.K. and Europe, as well as on Farfetch and Outnet.