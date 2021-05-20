COLLEGE DAYS: Through a partnership with the NAACP, Vans is offering 50 scholarships to support Black students in the U.S.

Applications are open for the “NAACP Creative Sole Scholarship Powered by Vans” and they will continue to be accepted until June 18. The winners will be revealed on Aug. 9.

The Costa Mesa, Calif.-based brand said the initiative is part of its commitment “to uplift and drive equity, diversity and inclusion within our communities and our industry.” The scholarships are geared for African American students and will provide them with monetary aid for their college education as they pursue a creative career. Designed for an array of different disciplines, the scholarships can be used for areas such as art, music, journalism, marketing, design, communications and architecture.

Other companies have also committed to supporting scholars of color in recent months. Milk Makeup, for example, has pledged 1 percent of its annual website sales to the Fashion Scholarship Fund. The beauty brand’s donation can also be applied to recipients of the Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund, which is part of the Fashion Scholarship Fund for Black Students. Education is one of the pillars Hudson’s Bay is supporting with its 10-year, 30 million Canadian dollar commitment that was unveiled earlier this month.

Fifty students will be chosen as scholarship recipients by N-Spire, a committee within the NAACP that focuses on the creation, development and awarding of scholarship programs. Each recipient will receive $5,000 to use for their tuition fees. To further support the scholarship students during their college careers, Vans will award each $5,000 for each year they are enrolled. Potentially, recipients could receive up to $20,000 for four years of enrollment.

The NAACP defines its vision as “to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights and there is no racial hatred or racial discrimination.” With more than two million activists across the U.S., the organization is working to ensure the political, educational, social and economic quality of rights of all persons, and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination. Corporate partners of the NAACP include Google, CBS, Vistaprint, Airbnb, Bacardi and more.

The NAACP’s chief strategy officer Yumeka Rushing said, “Vans’ commitment to tackle racism while ensuring [that] diversity and inclusion become a mainstay across communities and industries is an essential step in the fight against instructional racism. We look forward to a sustained partnership that brings about change for the Black community.”

To be eligible, students must be African American U.S. residents and members of the NAACP, who are enrolled full-time or have been accepted to an accredited college or university. They also must be graduating high school or undergraduate students and have a grade point average of 3.0 or above. Candidates must also be interested in pursuing creative careers like art, design and communications.