Naeem Khan to Be Honored by Museum of the City of New York

Naeem Khan will be honored June 7 at the Spring Symposium & Luncheon at Museum of the City of New York.

As part of the event, Kahn will sit down for a conversation with Fern Mallis.

The City of Design Award, created by the Museum of the City of New York, was inaugurated in 2015 to recognize those who have made New York the design capital of the world and who inspire future generations of designers to bring their talents to New York City.

Past recipients have included Norma Kamali, Cynthia Rowley, Elizabeth Graziolo, Peter Marino, Jacques Grange, Ralph Pucci, Jonathan Adler and Simon Doonan.

Khan was born and raised in Mumbai and cultivated a knowledge of textiles from his grandfather and father, both of whom designed intricate clothing worn by Indian royal families. He moved to the U.S. as a teenager and started his career at 20 years old as an apprentice to Halston. He launched his eponymous collection in 2003 and began selling such retailers as Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue. His dresses have been worn by such celebrities as Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Rachel McAdams, Michelle Obama, Queen Noor of Jordan, and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.

Khan launched a bridal collection in 2013, and today sells ready-to-wear and bridal collections at more than 150 retail outlets around the world.

As reported, last January Khan received the Medal of Honor at The National Arts Club on Gramercy Park for his achievements in fashion.