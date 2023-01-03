×
Naeem Khan to Receive Medal of Honor at The National Arts Club

The designer will be honored Jan. 20 for his achievements in fashion.

The National Arts Club will award Naeem Khan with the 2023 Medal of Honor for his achievements in fashion.

He will be recognized with the award during a dinner and reception at The National Arts Club mansion on Gramercy Park on Jan. 20. The evening will include remarks by model Pat Cleveland, lifestyle adviser and author Colin Cowie and Linda Fargo, senior vice president of the fashion office and the director of women’s fashion and store presentation for Bergdorf Goodman.

“Naeem Khan embodies the style, vision and accomplishments that our medal of honor was founded more than 110 years ago to honor. Not only are his designs iconic but he himself has been recognized as an icon,” said David Doty, president of NAC.

“Dreams do come true,” said Khan, who was born and raised in Mumbai. “From designing with Halston to being honored at the National Arts Club, this is a very happy fulfilling chapter in my life.”

Khan, who cultivated a knowledge of textiles from his grandfather and father, both of whom designed intricate clothing worn by Indian royal families, moved to the U.S. as a teenager and later launched his career as an apprentice to Halston. Khan introduced his own label in 2003, and since that time has dressed such celebrities as Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Chrissy Teigen, Rachel McAdams, Michelle Obama, Queen Noor of Jordan and the Princess of Wales.

Previous honorees of the Medal of Honor include Geoffrey Beene, Carolina Herrera, Arnold Scaasi, Patricia Field, Norma Kamali, Iris Apfel, Narciso Rodriguez, Anna Sui and Valerie Steele.

Founded in 1898, The National Arts Club fosters and promotes public interest in the arts. The club offers more than 150 free programs, both in-person and virtually — to the public, including exhibitions, theatrical and musical performances, lectures and readings.

