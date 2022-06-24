×
Friday's Digital Daily: June 24, 2022

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Louis Vuitton Men's Spring 2023

Ralph Lauren's Indigenous Artist Fellowship, Cradle-to-Cradle Cashmere Celebrated in ESG Report

‘General Hospital’ Actress Nancy Lee Grahn Makes Pro-Choice Political Style Statements on Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet 2022

The 66-year-old actress wore a black stamp across her chest reading "Reproductive Freedom."

“General Hospital” actress Nancy Lee Grahn made a strong statement in support of abortion rights on the 2022 Daytime Emmy Award red carpet in Los Angeles today, just hours after the Supreme Court effectively overturned Roe v. Wade.

The 66-year-old actress, who was nominated for her supporting performance in “General Hospital,” wore a black pantsuit to the event featuring a tailored longline jacket and flared trousers. Grahn paired the understated look with simple black pointed stiletto heels. The all-black outfit acted as a blank canvas, drawing attention to Grahn’s accessories, which featured phrases supporting women’s reproductive healthcare and abortion access.

Nancy Lee Grahn arrives with the words "Reproductive Freedom" on her body and carries a purse with the words "Bans Off Our Bodies" at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Nancy Lee Grahn makes a political statement at the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on June 24. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Grahn accessorized with a black handbag decorated with a panel of rhinestones, on which the actress placed black letter stickers spelling out “Bans Off Our Bodies.” Grahn also wore two round earrings spelling out “Pro” and “Choice,” respectively. She also wore a black stamp across her chest reading “Reproductive Freedom.” To finish off her politically mindful look, the actress wore several silicone band bracelets supporting various social and political causes, including Black Lives Matter and a Ukrainian LGBTQ rights organization.

Nancy Lee Grahn makes a political statement at the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Nancy Lee Grahn makes a political statement at the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on June 24. Michael Buckner for Variety

The Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was announced mere hours before the Daytime Emmy Awards. Like Grahn, the fashion industry swiftly reacted to the decision, which eliminated constitutional abortion rights after almost 50 years in effect. Several fashion designers — including Prabal Gurung, Clare Vivier, and Nicole Miller — released passionate statements condemning the decision and vowing to support women’s rights. Several fashion companies have also announced intentions to cover health care costs for employees forced to travel across state lines to seek abortion-related healthcare services. Such companies include Levi’s, Ralph Lauren, Gap and more.

The Daytime Emmy Award is an annual award show celebrating the best of American daytime television. The award show also includes the Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards under its umbrella, which are a class of Emmy Awards presented for daytime television production and technical achievement. Leading the television nominations are “The Young and the Restless” with 18 nods, followed closely by “General Hospital” with 17 nods. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “The View” each have nine nods, the highest of any talk shows nominated. The Daytime Emmys air on Friday, June 24. 

See Daytime Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals

