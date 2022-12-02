×
Nancy Pelosi Glitters in Gold Dress at the White House State Dinner for Emmanuel Macron

The Speaker of the House joined fellow politicians, diplomats and celebrities in furthering the U.S. relationship with France.

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her daughter Alexandra Pelosi arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, DC, on December 1, 2022. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her daughter Alexandra Pelosi arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington on Dec. 1. AFP via Getty Images

Nancy Pelosi arrived at the White House for a State Dinner on Thursday wearing a dress paying homage to French fashion.

For the dinner honoring French president Emmanuel Macron, the Speaker of the House wore a gold sequin floral patterned long-sleeve dress with a round neckline by Giambattista Valli. Pelosi finished off her look with gold-tone pointed-toe pumps and accessorized with a pair of statement earrings.

Pelosi was joined by her daughter, Alessandra Pelosi, who wore a minimalist long-sleeve black dress with sheer embroidered panels on the sleeves and one on the bodice. She coordinated with her mother with sparkly stiletto heels.

Throughout her tenure as a Congresswoman, Pelosi has become known for not only her political statements but many of her fashion choices as well.

In 2019, Pelosi famously wore a red Max Mara coat after she left a meeting with former President Trump. The moment went viral on the internet, resulting in people demanding to buy Pelosi’s coat. The coat was from Max Mara’s 2011 collection, but due to the demand, popularity and viral moment, they brought the coat back. The retail value of the coat is $2,990.

Pelosi is known as a history maker for becoming the first woman to become Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives when she was elected to the position by the majority Democratic caucus in 2006. Prior to the election of Vice President Kamala Harris in 2020, Pelosi was the highest-ranking woman in the history of the line of presidential secession.

The White House State Dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron marked the first state dinner of the Biden presidency. The dinner was used as an opportunity to work on key relations with France. The event was attended by many officials and policy staffers interested in building relations with France.

