Nancy Pelosi Impeachment Outfit

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi leads the final vote of the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Jan. 13 for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Congress the week prior, at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

While the media’s attention was glued to the House’s impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, many social media users were quick to notice House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s outfit choice for the hearing.

Pelosi opted for a black suit dress and gold necklace for Trump’s second impeachment hearing, the same outfit she wore when the House voted to impeach the president for the first time in 2019.

“Nancy Pelosi has an official impeachment outfit,” wrote Meena Harris, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ niece and the founder of clothing brand Phenomenal Woman.

The House voted to impeach the president for a second time for his role in inciting violence that led to the pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which left five people dead. Ten Republican members of Congress voted against Trump, resulting in a 232 to 197 vote to impeach.

Pelosi’s outfit during Trump’s second impeachment hearing differed slightly from that of the first. This time the speaker did not accessorize her suit with her golden mace brooch created by jeweler Ann Hand and instead complemented the look with a patterned face mask. Pelosi implemented a new rule on Tuesday that all members of Congress must wear face masks while on the floor following several members testing positive for COVID-19 after last week’s insurrection.

Her outfit wasn’t the only fashion choice that sparked interest during Wednesday’s vote. Many on social media took notice of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia’s decision to wear a face mask that read “Censored,” with several criticizing the congresswoman’s choice considering she wore it while speaking freely about her disagreement of the impeachment on the House floor.

Scroll on to see more social media reactions to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “impeachment outfit.”

Read more here:

Ralph Lauren Expected to Dress Joe Biden for Inauguration 

Biden, Harris Inauguration Special to Air Across Multiple TV Networks 

Everybody Wants to Dress VP-Elect Kamala Harris, but Nobody Wants to Talk About It

WATCH: Get to Know Comedian Sarah Cooper

Donald Trump Fashion Social Media
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus