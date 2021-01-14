While the media’s attention was glued to the House’s impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, many social media users were quick to notice House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s outfit choice for the hearing.

Pelosi opted for a black suit dress and gold necklace for Trump’s second impeachment hearing, the same outfit she wore when the House voted to impeach the president for the first time in 2019.

“Nancy Pelosi has an official impeachment outfit,” wrote Meena Harris, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ niece and the founder of clothing brand Phenomenal Woman.

NANCY PELOSI HAS AN OFFICIAL IMPEACHMENT OUTFIT pic.twitter.com/PYCuXyyrQd — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) January 14, 2021

The House voted to impeach the president for a second time for his role in inciting violence that led to the pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which left five people dead. Ten Republican members of Congress voted against Trump, resulting in a 232 to 197 vote to impeach.

Pelosi’s outfit during Trump’s second impeachment hearing differed slightly from that of the first. This time the speaker did not accessorize her suit with her golden mace brooch created by jeweler Ann Hand and instead complemented the look with a patterned face mask. Pelosi implemented a new rule on Tuesday that all members of Congress must wear face masks while on the floor following several members testing positive for COVID-19 after last week’s insurrection.

Her outfit wasn’t the only fashion choice that sparked interest during Wednesday’s vote. Many on social media took notice of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia’s decision to wear a face mask that read “Censored,” with several criticizing the congresswoman’s choice considering she wore it while speaking freely about her disagreement of the impeachment on the House floor.

Yes, Marjorie Taylor Greene is wearing a mask that says “CENSORED” as she speaks into a microphone on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/i7401gseIU — Jessie Opoien (@jessieopie) January 13, 2021

Scroll on to see more social media reactions to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “impeachment outfit.”

Honestly, Pelosi is giving me life this week. It’s the details…the podium; the direct deductions for mask violations; the impeachment styling. It all matters. https://t.co/0eKzjxgIm8 — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) January 14, 2021

Nancy Pelosi wore the same dress for both impeachments. She literally has a Trump impeachment outfit pic.twitter.com/ANSzBs35Fo — Travis Allen 🇺🇸 (@TravisAllen02) January 14, 2021

Nancy Pelosi’s little black dress works for both day & nighttime Impeachments. — Paula J Marcotte (@PaulaJMarcotte) January 14, 2021

me googling “where to buy the Nancy Pelosi impeachment dress” https://t.co/dmhy0jKn3l — Viet Tran (@viethoaitran) January 14, 2021

I'm a big fan of Nancy Pelosi's Impeachment Dress™ pic.twitter.com/Hmm8Fqxj4P — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) January 13, 2021

Some women are like "When am I ever gonna wear this bridesmaid's dress again?" Nancy Pelosi is like "Watch me get two wearings out of my special impeachment dress." https://t.co/MuMqvV97fH — Erik the Rural Juror (@EDoggTheRed) January 14, 2021

