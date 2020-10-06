Four of the Nineties’ biggest supermodels are teaming up for a new Apple TV+ docu-series.

Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington Burns are joining forces with Apple’s streaming service for “The Supermodels,” a docu-series showing how they each started their careers and skyrocketed to their supermodel status.

“To finally have the opportunity to tell our story in collaboration with the brilliant team at Imagine, and under the direction of Barbara Kopple, is as exciting for us as we hope it will be for viewers,” wrote Evangelista in an Instagram post. “I would love for people to see this as a celebration of not only our individual stories, but also to the power of friendship, dreams and perseverance.”

“The Supermodels” will start in the Eighties and cover to where each model is now and the work they’re doing with their modeling careers, respective businesses and philanthropic work.

The docu-series is directed by two-time Academy Award winner Barbara Kopple and executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

A release date has not yet been revealed for “The Supermodels.”

Read more here:

7 Iconic Naomi Campbell Runway Moments

An Exclusive Look at Christy Turlington Burns’ New CK Eternity Campaign

Naomi Campbell Talks New Book, Quarantine and Race in the Fashion Industry

WATCH: Cindy Crawford Reveals How She Became a Supermodel and Business Mogul