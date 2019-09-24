Naomi Campbell has returned to Paris Fashion Week.

The legendary supermodel closed the Saint Laurent spring 2020 show, walking down a long runway that overlooked the Eiffel Tower. Campbell was seen wearing a black sequined blazer jacket and matching pants — a take on the brand’s iconic smoking suit — that reflected the blinking lights of the Paris monument.

Campbell seemingly hinted at her appearance on the Saint Laurent runway prior to the show. She took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself walking the Yves Saint Laurent runway in 1971 dressed in a sea-foam green fur coat.

She also shared a photo of herself on the runway with Yves Saint Laurent himself, captioning the image with: “Mr. Yves Saint Laurent, you believed in me and stood by my side when I needed it most! Grateful for you and for all the memories we’ve made together over the years. Kind-hearted, creative genius and fashion visionary! We miss you dearly.”

A Campbell runway sighting is certainly a highlight of the collections season and this was the supermodel’s second take on the catwalk this month. Earlier in September, she walked at her annual charity event, the Fashion for Relief fashion show, during London Fashion Week. In January, Campbell made her return to the Valentino Couture runways after a 14-year hiatus. She also made headlines at Versace in 2018, when she joined other iconic Nineties supermodels — including Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford, Carla Bruni and Helena Christensen — to help Donatella Versace honor her late brother, Gianni Versace, on the 20th anniversary of his death at the house’s spring 2018 show.

