×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 17, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Can London Fashion Week Come Back Alive?

Beauty

Europe Edges Closer to Banning Animal Testing

Business

Luxury at American Dream Gets Real

Naomi Campbell Named Global Ambassador for the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust

The charity was previously led by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Model and activist Naomi Campbell poses
Model and activist Naomi Campbell poses for photographers at a photo call as she is announced as the Queen's Commonwealth Trust Platinum Jubilee Global Ambassador, at a central London hotel, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust has named supermodel and activist Naomi Campbell as its global ambassador.

Campbell’s role as the QCT Platinum Jubilee Global Ambassador will be to help boost the profile of the charity’s fundraising efforts and promote the work of its young advocates.

“It is my privilege to accept this role as Global Ambassador for The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. Regardless of where you are from or where you are now, there are young leaders within your community doing amazing work,” the supermodel said in a statement. “Sometimes they are not seen and some of them may not even see themselves as ‘leaders’ yet, but they all deserve our support, and access to education and resources.”

“I have been doing work with empowering young people for over 25 years. This is something very close to my heart and I will continue to do everything I can to uplift the next generation, so they can create a better future for their communities,” she continued.

Related Galleries

 

Campbell’s more than 25 years of charity work has included working with numerous international charities hoping to improve lives and create opportunities for the youth, particularly in Africa. She has also been successful with fundraising efforts in her own charity, Fashion for Relief, which unites the individuals in the fashion industry to raise money for humanitarian causes.

The QCT was first established on April 21, 2018, the Queen’s 92nd birthday, with her patronage and Prince Harry serving as president. Meghan Markle was appointed as vice president later that year. The charity focuses on helping young people with projects for change in their communities throughout the British Commonwealth, an association of 54 countries. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex retained their QCT positions until February this year, when they officially stepped back as working members of the British royal family. Prince Harry and Markle now live in Montecito, Calif. with their two-year-old son Archie and newborn daughter Lilibet.

For Queen Elizabeth II’s upcoming platinum jubilee year in 2022, which will mark 70 years of her reign, the QCT is launching a Platinum Jubilee Fund for Young Leaders to further support young entrepreneurs aged 18 to 35, across the Commonwealth.

READ MORE HERE:

Naomi Campbell Stars in Kith for Calvin Klein Campaign

Naomi Campbell Poses for Riccardo Tisci in New Burberry Campaign

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Time 100 Most Influential People List

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Naomi Campbell Named as Queen's Commonwealth

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad