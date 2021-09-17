Naomi Campbell Named Global Ambassador for the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust

The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust has named supermodel and activist Naomi Campbell as its global ambassador.

Campbell’s role as the QCT Platinum Jubilee Global Ambassador will be to help boost the profile of the charity’s fundraising efforts and promote the work of its young advocates.

“It is my privilege to accept this role as Global Ambassador for The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. Regardless of where you are from or where you are now, there are young leaders within your community doing amazing work,” the supermodel said in a statement. “Sometimes they are not seen and some of them may not even see themselves as ‘leaders’ yet, but they all deserve our support, and access to education and resources.”

“I have been doing work with empowering young people for over 25 years. This is something very close to my heart and I will continue to do everything I can to uplift the next generation, so they can create a better future for their communities,” she continued.

“At this time, when some of the countries are drifting apart, isolation feels like the order of the day. Anything that brings us together and binds us as people is a good thing and that’s what #QCT is about.” @NaomiCampbell @queenscomtrust pic.twitter.com/3LMigtMQOC — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) September 16, 2021

Campbell’s more than 25 years of charity work has included working with numerous international charities hoping to improve lives and create opportunities for the youth, particularly in Africa. She has also been successful with fundraising efforts in her own charity, Fashion for Relief, which unites the individuals in the fashion industry to raise money for humanitarian causes.

The QCT was first established on April 21, 2018, the Queen’s 92nd birthday, with her patronage and Prince Harry serving as president. Meghan Markle was appointed as vice president later that year. The charity focuses on helping young people with projects for change in their communities throughout the British Commonwealth, an association of 54 countries. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex retained their QCT positions until February this year, when they officially stepped back as working members of the British royal family. Prince Harry and Markle now live in Montecito, Calif. with their two-year-old son Archie and newborn daughter Lilibet.

For Queen Elizabeth II’s upcoming platinum jubilee year in 2022, which will mark 70 years of her reign, the QCT is launching a Platinum Jubilee Fund for Young Leaders to further support young entrepreneurs aged 18 to 35, across the Commonwealth.

