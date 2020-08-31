DIVERSITY-DRIVEN: Having reopened its doors to the public with reduced capacity, the Metropolitan Museum of Art will be restarting its Atelier with Alina Cho series virtually.

For the Sept. 9 event, Cho will be leading a question-and-answer session with activist and former model Bethann Hardison, Naomi Campbell and Iman. The conversation will focus on their work to increase diversity in the fashion industry. Unlike the museum’s in-person events, which previously were held at night, next week’s one is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST.

As cultural institutions, fashion companies and corporations around the globe are striving to improve diversity and inclusion within their companies, through their marketing channels and consumer outreach, Hardison has been championing racial equality and social justice for decades. The same can be said of Iman and Campbell.

Gucci recently tapped Hardison to act as executive adviser of global equity and culture engagement. For 18 months, she has quietly been leading The Designers Hub, a group under the CFDA that provides mentoring and business advice to designers of color.

Aside from being close friends of Hardison’s, Iman and Campbell have supported her efforts, including the Diversity Coalition, which was started in 2013. Through their own work in modeling and philanthropy, both high-profile models have been and continue to be very vocal about the ongoing need for diversity and inclusion in the industry and to create lasting societal change.

Iman, Campbell and Hardison will discuss with Cho their careers in the fashion industry, views of issues affecting the world and their hopes for the future. Their talk can be viewed on the museum’s site and on YouTube.