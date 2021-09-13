×
Naomi Campbell Stars in Kith for Calvin Klein Campaign

The two labels have joined forces for a second collection.

Naomi Campbell for Kith for Calvin Klein. Courtesy

Calvin Klein and Kith have tapped Naomi Campbell for their latest collaboration.

The supermodel is the face of the labels’ second collection together, which will be available starting Sept. 17. The campaign was photographed by Campbell Addy at the historic Villa Necchi Campiglio in Milan.

Campbell appears in the campaign modeling pieces from the upcoming collection, which includes new iterations of co-branded underwear and loungewear styles. She models pieces like the men’s seasonal briefs and women’s LS bralette.

Naomi Campbell for Kith for Calvin Klein. Courtesy

The collection includes women’s and men’s pieces, such as hoodies, sweatpants, briefs, bralettes and boy shorts. It also features signature Kith pieces, like the Williams I Hoodie, Williams I Sweatpant and Lax Tees in new colors and with both brands’ logos. The brands are introducing new hooded terry robes and long sleeve bralettes in the collection. The collection also features a gray, white and blue color palette.

This is the second collaboration created by Calvin Klein and Kith. The two brands first teamed in September 2020 for an underwear collection and tapped Gigi Hadid to front the campaign.

Campbell’s ad campaign will be featured in billboards on Houston Street in New York and on La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles. The collection will be available to purchase on Kith’s website.

