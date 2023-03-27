Naomi Campbell, Olivier Rousteing to Be Honored at Parsons Benefit

×
The annual gala will be held on May 24 at Cipriani Wall Street.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: Naomi Campbell arrives at the Burberry Autumn Winter 2023 show during London Fashion Week at Kennington Park on February 20, 2023 in London, England.
A WINNING TRIFECTA: In honor of The New School’s 74th annual Parsons Benefit, the university will salute some top-shelf talent — supermodel Naomi Campbell, Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing and Neiman Marcus’ Geoffroy van Raemdonck.

This year’s event will be held May 24 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. As in years past, the gathering will celebrate the honorees’ contributions to design, retail, fashion, philanthropy and social justice. For the first time, this year’s gathering will be held on a Wednesday instead of a Monday.

This year’s three honorees have also been singled out for being visionary figures in their respective industries. Another draw was their commitment to the transformative power of design, which aligns with The New School’s and Parsons’ mission, vision and curriculum.

Campbell, Fashion4Relief founder, for example, on Friday thanked Dr. Makaziwe Mandela, The African Gate and the European Parliament in Rome for honoring her. Campbell vowed to “always fight for human rights and continuously support campaigns against racism in fashion and beyond” in an Instagram post to her 14 million followers.

Rousteing also attracts extensive media coverage. He just teamed with Beyoncé to codesign a collection titled “Renaissance,” named after the megastar’s album and tour.

As the chief executive officer of Neiman Marcus Group, Raemdonck regularly teams with designer brands and earlier this year directed the relaunch of the Neiman Marcus Awards, which honored Brunello Cucinelli, Jonathan Anderson of JW Anderson and Loewe and Amina Muaddi.

The New School’s benefit will also raise funds for scholarships to help students explore art, design, liberal arts, music, technology and social innovation.

In a statement, Yvonne Watson, interim executive dean of The New School’s Parsons School of Design, described the honorees as “industry leaders who have profoundly inspired our students.” Watson also “praised their long-standing commitment to the values that guide Parsons in everything we do.”

