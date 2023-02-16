Naomi Campbell, Sadie Sink, Pom Klementieff Star in Alexander McQueen Campaign

Alexander McQueen has assembled a lineup of female role models from different backgrounds to feature in the brand’s spring 2023 collection.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink, “Guardian of the Galaxy” actress Pom Klementieff, French singer-songwriter Yseult Onguenet, dancer and actress Mette Towley, and Nyagua Ruea posed in a series of short films and images captured by Jonas Åkerlund.

Naomi Campbell stars in Alexander McQueen women’s spring 2023 campaign. Courtesy

Each of them is imagined to be posing in front of a location in London, be it the iconic dome of St. Paul’s Cathedral, or an underground car park.

Standout images from the campaign include the one where Sink posing with four mirrors around her, showing different sides of her while wearing a beautiful blue gown from the spring 2023 collection, presented in London last October during the Frieze Art Fair.

Pom Klementieff stars in Alexander McQueen women’s spring 2023 campaign.

Other striking moments the campaign captured include Campbell standing in front of the street at night wearing a cropped blazer with matching black trousers, and Klementieff sporting a body-con minidress with embroideries of birds, flowers, and fruits on top of a motorcycle with trails of fast-moving car lights as background.

The campaign offers a visual extension of Sarah Burton’s study on the human form and how women look and move, in her clothes for the spring 2023 season.

Burton said her aim was to celebrate individualism and empower women. “It’s not a male gaze,” said the designer of her approach. Instead, she was aiming to make clothes for women living in the world of today.

Burton said she wants her clients to feel good. “It’s not about a dictatorial way of dressing, but about individuality, finding the personality and making them feel empowered,” she told WWD at the time.