Naomi Campbell Signs on With Women Management Milano

The agency will represent the supermodel and activist in Italy.

Naomi Campbell at the Versace X
Naomi Campbell at the Versace X Fendi Collaboration Pre-Fall 2022. Aitor Rosás Suné/WWD

NAOMI’S NEW AGENCY: Naomi Campbell will now be represented in Italy by the agency Women Management Milano.

“We were two young kids, now we are two adults and, in particular, she is a mother,” said Piero Piazzi, president of Women, referring to a previous collaboration with the supermodel and activist in the 1990s. It’s difficult to describe her, he contended, adding that “she is Naomi, period — and I am immensely happy to work with her again, together with my team.”

To be sure, not only does she continue to actively model both on the runway and for ad shoots, from the Fendi and Versace swap pre-fall 2022 show to the Burberry TB Summer Monogram campaign, but she also continues to busily champion several causes close to her heart. In September, the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust named her its global ambassador.

Campbell’s role as the QCT Platinum Jubilee Global Ambassador will be to help boost the profile of the charity’s fundraising efforts and promote the work of its young advocates.

Campbell in Italy was previously represented by D Management. Her agency in New York is DNA Model Management and in London it’s Models 1.

With a career spanning more than 35 years, Piazzi is also an ambassador of the Children for Peace.

